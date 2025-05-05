Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.0 Odds: 1.63 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

One of the matchups of the 4th round of the Copa Sudamericana group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Barradão Arena, where Brazilian side Vitoria will host Argentina's Defensa y Justicia. I'm suggesting a bet on goals in this clash with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

The "Barra Lions" have had a rocky start in this year's Copa Sudamericana, collecting only two points from their first three matches. After draws with Universidad Católica Quito (1-1) and Defensa y Justicia (0-0), Vitoria suffered a narrow home defeat to Cerro Largo (0-1) in their most recent outing.

As a result, they're now five points off the top spot in the group, but just two points behind Cerro Largo, who sit second. The "Barra Lions" come into this clash against the Argentine side after a 0-1 away loss to Ceara in the league. Overall, Vitoria are winless in their last four matches across all competitions — two draws and two defeats.

On the other hand, the Argentine "Hawks" haven't impressed their fans on the international stage either. In their opening three games, Defensa y Justicia drew twice (0-0) with Cerro Largo and Vitoria, and suffered a 1-3 away defeat to Universidad Católica Quito on matchday three.

As a result, the "Hawks" are at the bottom of the group table, but there's still hope, as they're only two points adrift of second place. Nevertheless, the team is clearly struggling, having failed to win any of their last 10 matches in all competitions, with six of those ending in defeat. Most recently, the "Hawks" lost 2-3 away to Independiente Rivadavia over the weekend.

Probable lineups

Vitoria : Arcanjo, Claudinho, Halter, Neris, Jamerson, Ricardo, Ronald Lopez, Mateus, Braga, Carlinhos, Janderson

: Arcanjo, Claudinho, Halter, Neris, Jamerson, Ricardo, Ronald Lopez, Mateus, Braga, Carlinhos, Janderson Defensa y Justicia: Bologna, Rubio, Aguilera, Delgado, Soto, Gutierrez, Perez, Gonzalez F., Gonzalez L., Tognio, Osorio

Match facts and head-to-head

The first-leg fixture ended in a 0-0 draw

Both teams to score has hit in each of Defensa y Justicia's last four matches

Both teams to score has landed in three of Vitoria's last five games

Prediction

The bookmakers are siding with the home team in this one, offering odds of 2.00 for a Vitoria victory. We believe both sides will need to take risks and push for a win to improve their standing in the group. In this scenario, the best option looks to be "Total over 2.0" goals at odds of 1.63.