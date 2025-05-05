Necaxa vs Tigres prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.8 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

One of the quarterfinal clashes of the Mexican Liga MX Clausura will take place on Wednesday at the Victoria Stadium, where the local side Necaxa will host Tigres. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this showdown with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Necaxa have already shown plenty of spark in this Clausura. February and March were red-hot — four straight wins, then another three in a row. Still, there were some frustrating setbacks along the way: from a 2-5 thrashing by Toluca to a fresh collapse against Pachuca (3-5). In the final round, Necaxa traveled to Puebla and clinched a narrow 1-0 victory.

As a result, Necaxa finished fifth in the league, collecting 31 points from 17 matches. The "Electricians" keep pushing their attacking agenda — 36 goals in 17 games, the second-best tally in the league behind Toluca. This style can be risky, but it’s never boring. Notably, Necaxa have five wins and three losses in eight home fixtures.

As for Tigres, the "Tigers" head into the Liga MX quarterfinals not in the best spirits. The team came close to reaching the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals, but in their battle with Cruz Azul, they drew 1-1 at home and then lost 0-1 away.

In the league, Tigres finished fourth, amassing 33 points from 17 matches. They trailed leaders Toluca by just four points. The team is unbeaten in their last four rounds — two wins and two draws. Most recently, they edged Pumas 2-1 at home. It's worth noting that Pumas have struggled away from home, with just two wins in eight road games.

Probable lineups

Necaxa : Hernandez, Manzanares, Russo, Dominguez, Moreno, Rodriguez, Escamilla, Lertora, Perez, Hernandez, Kisneros

: Hernandez, Manzanares, Russo, Dominguez, Moreno, Rodriguez, Escamilla, Lertora, Perez, Hernandez, Kisneros Tigres: Guzman, Joaquim, Romulo, Sanchez, Lainez, Aquino, Angulo, Brunetta, Antuna, Ibañez, Gorriaran

Match facts and head-to-head

Tigres have beaten their opponent in the last six encounters

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in three of the last five matches

The "Both teams to score" bet has come through in two of the last five games

Prediction

As we can see, Tigres have dominated the head-to-head matchups. Bookmakers are offering odds of around 2.50 for a Tigres win, likely due to their weak away form. Our bet here is "Tigres to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.80.