RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga MX Mexico León vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

León vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Leon vs Cruz Azul prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Leon Leon
Liga MX Mexico 07 may 2025, 16:00 Leon - Cruz Azul
-
- : -
Mexico, Leon de los Aldamas, Estadio Nou Camp
Cruz Azul Cruz Azul
Review H2H Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now

One of the quarterfinal clashes of the Liga MX Clausura will be played on Wednesday at the León stadium, where the local side will host Cruz Azul. We offer a bet on the outcome of this matchup with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

León managed to secure sixth place in the league table, collecting 30 points from 17 matches, but their recent form is a cause for concern. The team has picked up just one win in their last five rounds, suffering three defeats, which clearly signals a dip in performance.

In their most recent outing, the "Lions" hosted Monterrey and fell 0-2 at home, despite posting better xG stats (0.67 vs 0.32). Across eight home matches this season, León have registered five wins and only two losses.

Cruz Azul, on the other hand, are in excellent shape, finishing third in the standings with 33 points. The team comes into this match on a hot streak, unbeaten in their last 16 games. Over their last five Liga MX fixtures, "La Máquina" have picked up three wins and two draws.

In addition, Cruz Azul have reached the final of the CONCACAF Champions League. On the way, they knocked out América in the quarterfinals (0-0 away and 2-1 at home) and Tigres in the semifinals (1-1 away and 1-0 in the home leg). In nine away league matches, Cruz Azul have notched four victories and suffered just two defeats.

Probable lineups

  • León: Blanco, Reyes, Bellón, Barreiro, Santos, Guardado, Fonseca, Mendoza, Moreno, Rigoni, Cádiz
  • Cruz Azul: Maier, Ditta, Lira, Orozco, Sánchez, Sepúlveda, Rivero, Rotondi, Fernández, Gutiérrez, Rodríguez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Cruz Azul have defeated León in their last 4 meetings
  • The "Both Teams to Score" bet has landed in 3 of the last 5 matches
  • The "Over 2.5 Goals" bet has come through in the last 3 games between these teams

Prediction

It's clear that the visitors are the favorites, and even away from home, Cruz Azul are priced at around 2.20 to win. We believe the best value here is "Cruz Azul draw no bet" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.6
Betwinner Bonus Code
DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied
Betwinner 4.75
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Boston Celtics Odds: 1.66 New York Knicks Recommended 1xBet
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets prediction NBA Today, 21:30 Oklahoma City Thunder vs Denver Nuggets: Prediction and bet for the game on May 6, 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder Odds: 1.95 Denver Nuggets Bet now Melbet
Smouha SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 10:00 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Smouha SC Odds: 1.54 Tala'ea El Gaish Bet now 1Win
Monaco vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 13:00 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.86 Barcelona Recommended 1xBet
ZED FC vs Al Ittihad Alexandria prediction Premier League Egypt 06 may 2025, 13:00 ZED vs Al-Ittihad prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - May 6, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.55 Al Ittihad Alexandria Bet now 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership 06 may 2025, 13:30 Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 6, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.56 Orlando Pirates Bet now 22Bet
Panathinaikos vs prediction EuroLeague 06 may 2025, 14:45 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Panathinaikos Odds: 1.8 Array Recommended Melbet
Inter vs Barcelona prediction Champions League 06 may 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, probable lineups and H2H — May 6, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.7 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Inter vs Barcelona prediction Champions League 06 may 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 6, 2025 Inter Odds: 1.65 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Alianza Lima Odds: 1.86 Sao Paulo Recommended 1xBet
Bucaramanga vs Racing Club prediction Copa Libertadores 06 may 2025, 18:00 Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Bucaramanga Odds: 1.74 Racing Club Bet now 1Win
Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 07 may 2025, 12:15 Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal prediction: Can the visitors keep a clean sheet? Al-Raed Odds: 1.76 Al-Hilal Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates 06 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona 06 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo 06 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo 06 may 2025, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol 06 may 2025, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Kaizer Chiefs considering letting go of R5 million signing Football news Today, 16:40 Xabi Alonso asks Real Madrid board to sign Martín Zubimendi Other Sports News Today, 15:55 Zhao Xintong becomes world snooker champion for the first time in his career Football news Today, 15:38 Real Madrid legend Arbeloa could replace Xabi Alonso at Bayer Football news Today, 15:05 Here we go! Jorginho moves to Flamengo from Arsenal Football news Today, 14:47 Carragher warns Trent about deteriorating relationship with Liverpool fans after move to Real Football news Today, 14:41 Al Hilal management holds talks with Bruno Fernandes today Football news Today, 14:12 CAS puts an end to the Romania – Kosovo abandoned match case Football news Today, 13:47 Not just a talented footballer. Eberechi Eze wins £15,000 at chess tournament Tennis news Today, 13:44 "I didn't want to do this from the very beginning." Sinner explains why he made a deal with WADA
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores