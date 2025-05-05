León vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.6 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

One of the quarterfinal clashes of the Liga MX Clausura will be played on Wednesday at the León stadium, where the local side will host Cruz Azul. We offer a bet on the outcome of this matchup with an attractive odds value.

Match preview

León managed to secure sixth place in the league table, collecting 30 points from 17 matches, but their recent form is a cause for concern. The team has picked up just one win in their last five rounds, suffering three defeats, which clearly signals a dip in performance.

In their most recent outing, the "Lions" hosted Monterrey and fell 0-2 at home, despite posting better xG stats (0.67 vs 0.32). Across eight home matches this season, León have registered five wins and only two losses.

Cruz Azul, on the other hand, are in excellent shape, finishing third in the standings with 33 points. The team comes into this match on a hot streak, unbeaten in their last 16 games. Over their last five Liga MX fixtures, "La Máquina" have picked up three wins and two draws.

In addition, Cruz Azul have reached the final of the CONCACAF Champions League. On the way, they knocked out América in the quarterfinals (0-0 away and 2-1 at home) and Tigres in the semifinals (1-1 away and 1-0 in the home leg). In nine away league matches, Cruz Azul have notched four victories and suffered just two defeats.

Probable lineups

León : Blanco, Reyes, Bellón, Barreiro, Santos, Guardado, Fonseca, Mendoza, Moreno, Rigoni, Cádiz

: Blanco, Reyes, Bellón, Barreiro, Santos, Guardado, Fonseca, Mendoza, Moreno, Rigoni, Cádiz Cruz Azul: Maier, Ditta, Lira, Orozco, Sánchez, Sepúlveda, Rivero, Rotondi, Fernández, Gutiérrez, Rodríguez

Match facts and head-to-head

Cruz Azul have defeated León in their last 4 meetings

The "Both Teams to Score" bet has landed in 3 of the last 5 matches

The "Over 2.5 Goals" bet has come through in the last 3 games between these teams

Prediction

It's clear that the visitors are the favorites, and even away from home, Cruz Azul are priced at around 2.20 to win. We believe the best value here is "Cruz Azul draw no bet" at odds of 1.60.