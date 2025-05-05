Ismaily vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – May 7, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 1.5 Odds: 1.97 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

One of the clashes of the 5th round in the Egyptian Premier League relegation group is set for Wednesday at the Borg El Arab Stadium, where local side Ismaily will host ENPPI. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this encounter, with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Ismaily had a frankly disastrous main stage of the championship, finishing only 16th and trailing the top nine by a hefty eight points. The final stretch of the regular season was a nightmare for the team: eight winless matches, six of which ended in defeat.

In the relegation group, Ismaily has played four rounds — squeaking by Tala’ea El Gaish away (1-0), drawing 0-0 at home against Al Ittihad and 1-1 away at Smouha. However, at home, Ismaily suffered a 0-2 loss to ZED. As a result, Ismaily sits only seventh in the relegation group, holding a slim one-point cushion above the drop zone.

ENPPI is enduring a far from stellar season, teetering on the brink of relegation and only showing signs of life toward the end of the main stage. Currently, the team occupies eighth place in the relegation group, trailing Ismaily by a single point, while Ghazl El Mahalla is two points ahead — the table is as shaky as a house of cards.

The “Oilmen” are struggling to create, with just 13 goals in 20 matches, starkly highlighting their lack of attacking spark and creativity in the final third. Yet, even with such limited resources, they managed to snatch two wins in their last three outings against direct rivals Ghazl El Mahalla (1-0) and ENPPI (2-1). However, in their last home match against El Gouna, ENPPI fell 0-1.

Probable line-ups

Ismaily : Amer, Hassan, El Khazar, Hakam, Hassan, Gaber, Toure, Essam, Hossam, Yehia, Hamdi

: Amer, Hassan, El Khazar, Hakam, Hassan, Gaber, Toure, Essam, Hossam, Yehia, Hamdi ENPPI: El Saeed, Sabena, Kalosha, Khaled, Fawzi, Naser, Al Agouz, Hamdi, Sherif, Hawash, Kabu

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, ENPPI claimed a home win with a 1-0 scoreline

The “Over 2.5 goals” bet landed in just one of the last five meetings

Both teams to score has only come through in one of the last five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers are well aware we’re in for a showdown between two teams fighting for survival. The odds are virtually even, with a draw seen as the most likely outcome. In our view, backing “Under 1.5 goals” at odds of 1.97 is the way to go here.