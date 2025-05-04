Inter vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 6, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The second leg of the Champions League semi-final will take place on Tuesday at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, where the local side Inter will host Barcelona. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as the odds look promising.

Match preview

Simone Inzaghi's men produced a real spectacle at Camp Nou, engaging in a shootout with Barça (3-3) to extend their unbeaten run in the Champions League to seven matches—five wins and two draws. The Nerazzurri continue to impress with their attacking firepower: this was already the sixth consecutive European tie in which the Milanese side have scored at least twice. However, their defensive line has shown worrying signs lately—five goals conceded in their last two matches, compared to just three in the previous eleven Champions League games.

To reach their second Champions League final in the last three years, Inter need to secure the result in regular time. And they have a major trump card—their home fortress, the Giuseppe Meazza, where they remain unbeaten in regular time for 14 straight European fixtures (11 wins and 3 draws). Such home form inspires confidence ahead of the return leg.

Hansi Flick's side are still searching for their rhythm in the Champions League playoffs: after drawing the first leg, the Blaugrana failed to win again—prior to that, they suffered a painful away defeat to Borussia Dortmund (1-3). The defense is a particular concern: this is already the third time in this campaign that Barça have conceded three or more goals. Nevertheless, their attacking machine remains in top gear—40 goals in the tournament, the best tally among all Champions League participants.

For Barcelona to finally reach the Champions League final—a dream their fans have held for a decade—they must win in regular time. If the aggregate score is level, extra time will be played. It's also worth noting their fighting spirit on the road: in their last eight away Champions League matches, Barça have lost just twice, winning five and drawing once.

Probable lineups

Inter : Wojciech Szczęsny – Eric García, Iñigo Martínez, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martin – Frenkie de Jong, Pedri – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha Dias – Ferran Torres

: Barcelona: Yann Sommer – Yann Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni, Francesco Acerbi – Federico Dimarco, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Nicolò Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Denzel Dumfries – Marko Arnautović, Marcus Thuram

Match facts and head-to-head

In 10 of Inter's last 11 home Champions League matches, they conceded no more than one goal per game.

In 8 of Barcelona's last 9 away Champions League matches, both teams have scored in regular time.

In their last 10 head-to-heads, Barcelona have five wins, while Inter have won twice.

Prediction

The bookmakers slightly favor the visitors, offering odds of 2.20 for a Barcelona win. In a match like this, we believe it's wiser to bet on goals—'Total Over 3.0' with odds of 1.65.