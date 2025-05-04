Genoa vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 5, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.83 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the clashes of Serie A’s Matchday 35 will take place on Monday at the Luigi Ferraris stadium, where local side Genoa will host Milan. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this encounter with solid chances for success.

Match preview

In the previous round, Patrick Vieira’s men narrowly lost away to Como, 0-1. As a result, Genoa’s three-match run in the league brought just one point: previously, they drew with Verona and lost to Lazio. What’s more, Genoa failed to find the net even once during this stretch. Nevertheless, the team’s defense remains solid—over their last 11 Serie A matches, the Griffins have conceded no more than one goal in 10 of them.

Currently, Genoa sit 13th with 39 points, and their place in the top flight is already secured. At home at the Luigi Ferraris, they’ve looked very confident—unbeaten in six of their last seven Serie A home matches, with five wins and one draw.

Sérgio Conceição’s side convincingly saw off Venezia away in the last round, sealing a 2-0 victory. For Milan, this was only their second win in the past five Serie A matches—along with one draw and two defeats in the rest of this stretch. In addition, it was just the second time in their last ten games that the Rossoneri managed to keep a clean sheet.

At the moment, the team has 54 points and sits ninth in the table. They are six points off the European spots, so a late surge is still possible. It’s also worth noting Milan’s high-scoring form on the road—28 goals away from home, the third-best tally among all Serie A clubs.

Probable lineups

Genoa : Nicola Leali – Aaron Martin Caricol, Johan Vásquez, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Koni De Winter – Morten Frendrup, Patricio Mazini, Morten Thorsby, Honest Ahanor, Lior Kasa – Jeff Ehator

: Nicola Leali – Aaron Martin Caricol, Johan Vásquez, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Koni De Winter – Morten Frendrup, Patricio Mazini, Morten Thorsby, Honest Ahanor, Lior Kasa – Jeff Ehator Milan: Mike Maignan – Matteo Gabbia, Strahinja Pavlović, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernández – Alejandro Jiménez, Youssouf Fofana, Tijjani Reijnders, Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leão – Tammy Abraham

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first half of the season, Milan failed to beat Genoa at home—0-0

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in only one of the last five meetings

The "Both teams to score" bet was successful in two of the last five encounters

Prediction

The bookmakers favor Milan, offering odds of around 1.83 for a Rossoneri win. Nevertheless, we believe the more promising bet here is on "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.83.