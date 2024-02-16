RU RU NG NG
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round

During the three days from February 17th to 19th, the English Premier League will host the 25th round. Fans can anticipate several exciting matches.

The round will kick off on Saturday with the match between Brentford and Liverpool. Additionally, on this day, Arsenal will visit Burnley, and Aston Villa will travel to Fulham. The highlight of this round, on February 17th, will be Manchester City hosting Chelsea.

On Sunday, February 18th, Sheffield will host Brighton, while Manchester United will visit Luton. The final match of the 25th round will take place on Monday, February 19th, with Everton playing against Crystal Palace at home.

Premier League Matchday 25

February 17th

  • 13:30 Brentford vs. Liverpool
  • 16:00 Burnley vs. Arsenal
  • 16:00 Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth
  • 16:00 Fulham vs. Aston Villa
  • 16:00 Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham
  • 16:00 Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton
  • 18:30 Manchester City vs. Chelsea

February 18th

  • 15:00 Sheffield United vs. Brighton
  • 17:30 Luton Town vs. Manchester United

February 19th

  • 21:00 Everton vs. Crystal Palace

EPL standings

PTeamGWDLGDPts
1Liverpool24166255:2354
2Man City23164356:2552
3Arsenal24164453:2252
4Spurs24145551:3647
5Aston Villa24144650:3246
6Man Utd24132933:3341
7Newcastle241131051:3936
8West Ham24106836:4236
9Brighton2498743:4035
10Chelsea241041041:4034
11Wolves24951037:3932
12Fulham24851133:3929
13Bournemouth23761031:4427
14Brentford23741234:3925
15Crystal Palace23661227:4324
16N Forest24561330:4421
17Luton23551333:4520
18Everton24851126:3219*
19Burnley24341725:5013
20Sheffield Utd24341722:6013

* Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offence

Premier League Matchday 26

  • 21 February

20:30 Liverpool - Luton

  • 24 February

16:00 Aston Villa - Nottingham
16:00 Brighton - Everton
16:00 Crystal Palace - Burnley
16:00 Manchester United - Fulham
18:30 Bournemouth vs Manchester City
21:00 Arsenal - Newcastle

  • 25 February

14:30 Wolverhampton - Sheffield Wednesday

  • 26 February

21:00 West Ham vs Branford

By the way, Premier League named the best footballer of the past month, the award went to Liverpool's Diogo Jota.

