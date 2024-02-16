English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
During the three days from February 17th to 19th, the English Premier League will host the 25th round. Fans can anticipate several exciting matches.
Also read: Klopp won an award he hasn't had since May 2021
The round will kick off on Saturday with the match between Brentford and Liverpool. Additionally, on this day, Arsenal will visit Burnley, and Aston Villa will travel to Fulham. The highlight of this round, on February 17th, will be Manchester City hosting Chelsea.
On Sunday, February 18th, Sheffield will host Brighton, while Manchester United will visit Luton. The final match of the 25th round will take place on Monday, February 19th, with Everton playing against Crystal Palace at home.
Premier League Matchday 25
February 17th
- 13:30 Brentford vs. Liverpool
- 16:00 Burnley vs. Arsenal
- 16:00 Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth
- 16:00 Fulham vs. Aston Villa
- 16:00 Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham
- 16:00 Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton
- 18:30 Manchester City vs. Chelsea
February 18th
- 15:00 Sheffield United vs. Brighton
- 17:30 Luton Town vs. Manchester United
February 19th
- 21:00 Everton vs. Crystal Palace
EPL standings
|P
|Team
|G
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|24
|16
|6
|2
|55:23
|54
|2
|Man City
|23
|16
|4
|3
|56:25
|52
|3
|Arsenal
|24
|16
|4
|4
|53:22
|52
|4
|Spurs
|24
|14
|5
|5
|51:36
|47
|5
|Aston Villa
|24
|14
|4
|6
|50:32
|46
|6
|Man Utd
|24
|13
|2
|9
|33:33
|41
|7
|Newcastle
|24
|11
|3
|10
|51:39
|36
|8
|West Ham
|24
|10
|6
|8
|36:42
|36
|9
|Brighton
|24
|9
|8
|7
|43:40
|35
|10
|Chelsea
|24
|10
|4
|10
|41:40
|34
|11
|Wolves
|24
|9
|5
|10
|37:39
|32
|12
|Fulham
|24
|8
|5
|11
|33:39
|29
|13
|Bournemouth
|23
|7
|6
|10
|31:44
|27
|14
|Brentford
|23
|7
|4
|12
|34:39
|25
|15
|Crystal Palace
|23
|6
|6
|12
|27:43
|24
|16
|N Forest
|24
|5
|6
|13
|30:44
|21
|17
|Luton
|23
|5
|5
|13
|33:45
|20
|18
|Everton
|24
|8
|5
|11
|26:32
|19*
|19
|Burnley
|24
|3
|4
|17
|25:50
|13
|20
|Sheffield Utd
|24
|3
|4
|17
|22:60
|13
* Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offence
Premier League Matchday 26
- 21 February
20:30 Liverpool - Luton
- 24 February
16:00 Aston Villa - Nottingham
16:00 Brighton - Everton
16:00 Crystal Palace - Burnley
16:00 Manchester United - Fulham
18:30 Bournemouth vs Manchester City
21:00 Arsenal - Newcastle
- 25 February
14:30 Wolverhampton - Sheffield Wednesday
- 26 February
21:00 West Ham vs Branford
By the way, Premier League named the best footballer of the past month, the award went to Liverpool's Diogo Jota.