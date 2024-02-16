English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round

During the three days from February 17th to 19th, the English Premier League will host the 25th round. Fans can anticipate several exciting matches.

The round will kick off on Saturday with the match between Brentford and Liverpool. Additionally, on this day, Arsenal will visit Burnley, and Aston Villa will travel to Fulham. The highlight of this round, on February 17th, will be Manchester City hosting Chelsea.

On Sunday, February 18th, Sheffield will host Brighton, while Manchester United will visit Luton. The final match of the 25th round will take place on Monday, February 19th, with Everton playing against Crystal Palace at home.

Premier League Matchday 25

February 17th

13:30 Brentford vs. Liverpool

16:00 Burnley vs. Arsenal

16:00 Newcastle United vs. Bournemouth

16:00 Fulham vs. Aston Villa

16:00 Nottingham Forest vs. West Ham

16:00 Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton

18:30 Manchester City vs. Chelsea

February 18th

15:00 Sheffield United vs. Brighton

17:30 Luton Town vs. Manchester United

February 19th

21:00 Everton vs. Crystal Palace

EPL standings

P Team G W D L GD Pts 1 Liverpool 24 16 6 2 55:23 54 2 Man City 23 16 4 3 56:25 52 3 Arsenal 24 16 4 4 53:22 52 4 Spurs 24 14 5 5 51:36 47 5 Aston Villa 24 14 4 6 50:32 46 6 Man Utd 24 13 2 9 33:33 41 7 Newcastle 24 11 3 10 51:39 36 8 West Ham 24 10 6 8 36:42 36 9 Brighton 24 9 8 7 43:40 35 10 Chelsea 24 10 4 10 41:40 34 11 Wolves 24 9 5 10 37:39 32 12 Fulham 24 8 5 11 33:39 29 13 Bournemouth 23 7 6 10 31:44 27 14 Brentford 23 7 4 12 34:39 25 15 Crystal Palace 23 6 6 12 27:43 24 16 N Forest 24 5 6 13 30:44 21 17 Luton 23 5 5 13 33:45 20 18 Everton 24 8 5 11 26:32 19* 19 Burnley 24 3 4 17 25:50 13 20 Sheffield Utd 24 3 4 17 22:60 13

* Everton fined 10 points for financial fair play offence

Premier League Matchday 26

21 February

20:30 Liverpool - Luton

24 February

16:00 Aston Villa - Nottingham

16:00 Brighton - Everton

16:00 Crystal Palace - Burnley

16:00 Manchester United - Fulham

18:30 Bournemouth vs Manchester City

21:00 Arsenal - Newcastle

25 February

14:30 Wolverhampton - Sheffield Wednesday

26 February

21:00 West Ham vs Branford

By the way, Premier League named the best footballer of the past month, the award went to Liverpool's Diogo Jota.