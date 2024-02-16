Another award in Liverpool. The Premier League has named the best player of the month

On Friday 16 February, the Premier League named the best footballer of the past month.

The award went to Liverpool's Diogo Jota. In January, the striker managed to score three goals and provide two assists in three Premier League matches against Newcastle (4-2), Bournemouth (4-0) and Chelsea (4-1). In total, Zota has 13 goals and 2 assists in 25 matches for Liverpool this season in the Premier League.

We would like to remind you that Liverpool won another award. Jurgen Klopp was named the best coach of the month.

Incidentally, Diogo Jota signed a long-term contract with Liverpool on September 19, 2020. The transfer fee amounted to £41 million pounds sterling plus bonuses totaling four million. On August 2, 2022, Diogo Jota extended his contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2027.