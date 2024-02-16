RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Another award in Liverpool. The Premier League has named the best player of the month

Another award in Liverpool. The Premier League has named the best player of the month

Football news Today, 10:02
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
Another award in Liverpool. The Premier League has named the best player of the month Photo: https://twitter.com/centregoals

On Friday 16 February, the Premier League named the best footballer of the past month.

The award went to Liverpool's Diogo Jota. In January, the striker managed to score three goals and provide two assists in three Premier League matches against Newcastle (4-2), Bournemouth (4-0) and Chelsea (4-1). In total, Zota has 13 goals and 2 assists in 25 matches for Liverpool this season in the Premier League.

We would like to remind you that Liverpool won another award. Jurgen Klopp was named the best coach of the month.

Incidentally, Diogo Jota signed a long-term contract with Liverpool on September 19, 2020. The transfer fee amounted to £41 million pounds sterling plus bonuses totaling four million. On August 2, 2022, Diogo Jota extended his contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2027.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Premier League England
Popular news
English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 15:52 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round Golf News Yesterday, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer Football news Yesterday, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today Football news Yesterday, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024 Football news 14 feb 2024, 15:36 AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:21 Luton vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 17:00 Liverpool lose Alisson, PSG prepare Mbappe's replacement. Daily Digest for 16 February Golf News Today, 16:48 Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational during the tournament Football news Today, 16:41 Borussia Dortmund striker will miss several weeks due to injury sustained on AFCON Golf News Today, 16:07 A shot from 184 yards. A fantastic shot from a golfer at The Genesis Invitational. VIDEO Football news Today, 15:52 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 15:25 The young midfielder from Real Madrid will be called up to the Spanish national team Football news Today, 14:36 Manchester United are targeting Bayern's French winger Football news Today, 14:28 A serious loss. Liverpool's goalkeeper is injured and will miss the next match Hockey news Today, 14:12 One of the leaders of the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss approximately four weeks due to injury
Sport Predictions
Football 17 feb 2024 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Tennis 17 feb 2024 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leicester vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Lille vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024