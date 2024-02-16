Klopp won an award he hasn't had since May 2021
Football news Today, 07:59
Getty Images
The English Premier League has officially announced the winner in the voting for the best coach at the end of January.
The award went to Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp. Surprisingly, he was voted the best coach of the month for the first time since May 2021.
Last month, Liverpool played three matches and scored the maximum number of points in them. The Merseysiders beat Newcastle (4:2), Bournemouth (4:0) and Chelsea (4:1).
Apart from Klopp, Rob Edwards (Luton), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) claimed the prize for the best coach of January.
After 24 rounds, Liverpool are leading the English Premier League with 54 points.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 15:52 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round
Golf News Yesterday, 21:41 The Genesis Invitational. Compilation of the Best Shots from the First Round
Football news Yesterday, 11:33 Mbappé has informed the president of PSG that he will depart the club in the summer
Football news Yesterday, 04:31 Milan, Roma and Ajax matches. Europa League and Conference League play-offs start today
Football news 14 feb 2024, 16:34 Cristiano Ronaldo played the 1000th match in his career
Football news 14 feb 2024, 15:36 AFC Champions League winning goal and a new celebration. Ronaldo has made an epic start to 2024
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:21 Luton vs Manchester United: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 17:00 Liverpool lose Alisson, PSG prepare Mbappe's replacement. Daily Digest for 16 February Golf News Today, 16:48 Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has withdrawn from The Genesis Invitational during the tournament Football news Today, 16:41 Borussia Dortmund striker will miss several weeks due to injury sustained on AFCON Golf News Today, 16:07 A shot from 184 yards. A fantastic shot from a golfer at The Genesis Invitational. VIDEO Football news Today, 15:52 English Premier League 2023/24: standings, schedule and results of the 25th round Football news Today, 15:25 The young midfielder from Real Madrid will be called up to the Spanish national team Football news Today, 14:36 Manchester United are targeting Bayern's French winger Football news Today, 14:28 A serious loss. Liverpool's goalkeeper is injured and will miss the next match Hockey news Today, 14:12 One of the leaders of the Pittsburgh Penguins will miss approximately four weeks due to injury
Sport Predictions
Football 17 feb 2024 Plymouth vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Nairobi City vs Gor Mahia prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Darmstadt vs Stuttgart prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Tennis 17 feb 2024 Iga Swiatek vs Elena Rybakina prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leicester vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Osasuna vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Lille vs Le Havre prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024 Football 17 feb 2024 Leipzig vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024