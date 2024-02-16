Klopp won an award he hasn't had since May 2021

The English Premier League has officially announced the winner in the voting for the best coach at the end of January.

The award went to Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp. Surprisingly, he was voted the best coach of the month for the first time since May 2021.

Last month, Liverpool played three matches and scored the maximum number of points in them. The Merseysiders beat Newcastle (4:2), Bournemouth (4:0) and Chelsea (4:1).

Apart from Klopp, Rob Edwards (Luton), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) claimed the prize for the best coach of January.

After 24 rounds, Liverpool are leading the English Premier League with 54 points.