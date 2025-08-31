End of the story? Rodrygo to stay at Real but does not rule out Premier League move

The Brazilian is ready to remain in Madrid, but on one condition

The summer transfer window at Real Madrid is winding down quietly, even though rumors continue to swirl around some players. Dani Ceballos was on the verge of joining Marseille, but the deal fell through, while Rodrygo continues to attract interest from English clubs.

Previously, the Brazilian was heavily linked with Manchester City and Liverpool, but it now appears he will stay at the Santiago Bernabéu. According to Marca, the 24-year-old has no intention of leaving the club before the summer transfer window closes.

After the signing of Franco Mastantuono, it seemed his departure was inevitable. Xabi Alonso did not prioritize him, especially after he barely featured in the Club World Cup matches this summer. However, last weekend, Rodrygo surprisingly started for Real in the match against Oviedo.

Rodrygo is happy to stay in Madrid, but only if he gets regular playing time. He is eager to impress Carlo Ancelotti ahead of next summer's World Cup and is targeting a starting spot for Brazil. If he does not get enough minutes on the pitch, he may consider a Premier League move as early as January.