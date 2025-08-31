RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news End of the story? Rodrygo to stay at Real but does not rule out Premier League move

End of the story? Rodrygo to stay at Real but does not rule out Premier League move

The Brazilian is ready to remain in Madrid, but on one condition
Football news Today, 10:34
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
End of the story? Rodrygo to stay at Real but does not rule out Premier League move Photo: Getty Images

The summer transfer window at Real Madrid is winding down quietly, even though rumors continue to swirl around some players. Dani Ceballos was on the verge of joining Marseille, but the deal fell through, while Rodrygo continues to attract interest from English clubs.

Previously, the Brazilian was heavily linked with Manchester City and Liverpool, but it now appears he will stay at the Santiago Bernabéu. According to Marca, the 24-year-old has no intention of leaving the club before the summer transfer window closes.

After the signing of Franco Mastantuono, it seemed his departure was inevitable. Xabi Alonso did not prioritize him, especially after he barely featured in the Club World Cup matches this summer. However, last weekend, Rodrygo surprisingly started for Real in the match against Oviedo.

Rodrygo is happy to stay in Madrid, but only if he gets regular playing time. He is eager to impress Carlo Ancelotti ahead of next summer's World Cup and is targeting a starting spot for Brazil. If he does not get enough minutes on the pitch, he may consider a Premier League move as early as January.

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Related Team News
Real Madrid Shows Interest in Gilberto Mora Football news 28 aug 2025, 18:05 Real Madrid Shows Interest in Gilberto Mora
Great joy! Video emerges showing Kairat players' reaction to Champions League draw Football news 28 aug 2025, 15:53 Great joy! Video emerges showing Kairat players' reaction to Champions League draw
Real Madrid Targets Albiceleste Duo With Mastantuono and Nico Paz Football news 27 aug 2025, 19:15 Real Madrid Targets Albiceleste Duo With Mastantuono and Nico Paz
Return to England? Manchester City monitoring the situation around Trent Arnold Football news 27 aug 2025, 11:40 Return to England? Manchester City monitoring the situation around Trent Arnold
There is no reason to expect Trent Alexander-Arnold in Real Madrid's starting lineup. What's behind this decision? Football news 26 aug 2025, 16:43 There is no reason to expect Trent Alexander-Arnold in Real Madrid's starting lineup. What's behind this decision?
Rodrigo in the Real Madrid line-up Football news 26 aug 2025, 05:12 Decided! Rodrygo makes final decision about his career
Related Tournament News
Another key player down! Saliba suffers injury early in Liverpool clash Football news Today, 11:47 Another key player down! Saliba suffers injury early in Liverpool clash
First goal for Brighton! James Milner sets an intriguing Premier League record Football news Today, 11:12 First goal for Brighton! James Milner sets an intriguing Premier League record
The price tag is €42 million! Liverpool agree deal for England defender Marc Guehi Football news Today, 10:06 The price tag is €42 million! Liverpool agree deal for England defender Marc Guehi
Referee removed from Liverpool vs Arsenal match just hours before kickoff. What happened? Football news Today, 09:32 Referee removed from Liverpool vs Arsenal match just hours before kickoff. What happened?
QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams? Football news Today, 06:32 QUIZ. Liverpool vs Arsenal: do you remember the players who played for these teams?
This has never happened before! Manchester United make Premier League history Football news Yesterday, 14:51 This has never happened before! Manchester United make Premier League history
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores