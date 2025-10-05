Eliminatoire Mondial 2026, Sénégal - Mauritanie : augmentation des prix des tickets

The Senegalese Football Federation has increased ticket prices.

For the 2026 World Cup qualifiers match between Senegal and Mauritania on October 14, the price of tickets to the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Diamniadio has been increased.

While digital ticketing for this match has been found as a solution, the increase in ticket prices is official. The red, yellow south/north bend, and yellow center stands will be respectively 3,000 CFA, 10,000 CFA and 20,000 CFA, whereas they were set at 1,000 CFA francs, 3,000 CFA and 5,000 CFA during the match against Sudan last September.



The prices for seats in the Annex box have also increased. They are now set at 20,000 CFA (compared to 15,000 CFA during the last match).