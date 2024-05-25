Egyptian Al Ahly has defended its title as strongest team in Africa for the fifth consecutive year

Egyptian club Al Ahly and Tunisian side Espérance faced off in the final of the CAF Champions League. The first leg ended in a goalless draw.

The Cairo-based team played the second leg at their home stadium, aiming to defend their title as Africa's strongest team for the fifth consecutive year.

Al Ahly secured victory thanks to an own goal by their opponents in the early stages of the match, specifically in the 4th minute. The visitors from Tunisia were unable to equalize for the remainder of the game.

Al Ahly clinched the CAF Champions League title for the fifth year in a row. This triumph marked their 12th overall victory in the competition's history, with five losses in the finals. Espérance, on the other hand, has won the competition four times and suffered their fifth defeat in a final.