Eden Hazard commented on the rumors about the imminent retirement

Belgian forward Eden Hazard has stated that he does not plan to end his career in the near future.

"I haven't made a decision yet. After three difficult years, I want to go on vacation and spend time with my family. In the past few days, we have read a lot of rumors about my future. I can say that I still feel capable of playing at a high level. But on the other hand, I have rested for two or three years. I still have a lot of energy left," Hazard is quoted as saying by RTBF.be.

The 32-year-old Hazard recently left Real Madrid and is now a free agent. He previously played for Lille and Chelsea.