Eden Hazard close to retirement

L'Equipe reports that Belgian forward Eden Hazard may consider retiring from football.

According to the source, several clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) in North America, as well as Belgian club Molenbeek, have shown interest in the player.

However, Hazard is not inclined to leave Madrid and is leaning towards the option of stepping away from professional football.

It is worth noting that the 32-year-old Hazard recently left Real Madrid and is currently a free agent.