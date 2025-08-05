DR Congo vs Zambia: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 7, 2025

In the second round of the African Nations Championship, DR Congo will take on Zambia. Here’s all the information you need on where and when to catch the action.

DR Congo vs Zambia: what you need to know about the match

DR Congo began their African Nations Championship campaign with a loss to Kenya. The only goal of the match came in the final moments of the first half. It was a disappointing start for DR Congo and one that certainly complicates their chances of reaching the knockout stage. A win in this upcoming fixture is essential if they hope to progress to the quarter-finals.

Zambia, meanwhile, are yet to play their first match. Due to the group consisting of five teams, Zambia hasn’t had their tournament debut. In the qualification stage for the African Nations Championship, they were set to face Mozambique over two legs. However, both matches were cancelled, and Zambia were awarded two technical victories, securing their place in the tournament.

DR Congo vs Zambia: when and where will the match take place?

The second-round match of the African Nations Championship between DR Congo and Zambia is scheduled for Thursday, August 7, with kickoff set for 19:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 10:00

New York 13:00

Panama 13:00

Toronto 13:00

Port of Spain 14:00

London 18:00

Yaoundé 19:00

Abuja 19:00

Cape Town 0:00

New Delhi 22:30

Sydney 03:00

Kiribati 05:00

DR Congo vs Zambia: where to watch the match online?

The official broadcasters of the African Nations Championship include beIN Sports, Canal+, New World TV, and IMG. In many African countries, SuperSport and SABC are among the main providers airing the tournament.

In addition, the match will be available in Canada on beIN, fuboTV, and Fanatiz. In the United States, Fanatiz is also one of the main streaming platforms for this fixture.