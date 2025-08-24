Doping scandal hits Springboks. Ntlabakanye suspended for matches against New Zealand

The South African Rugby Union has announced that 26-year-old Springboks player Asenathi Ntlabakanye has tested positive for a prohibited substance during an out-of-competition check conducted by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS).

The player, who made his national team debut this summer and came off the bench in the match against Australia, categorically denies any wrongdoing. According to the federation, the substance in question was prescribed by a doctor in early 2025 and is not considered a performance-enhancing drug.

Nonetheless, Ntlabakanye will not be included in the Springboks squad for the upcoming two clashes against New Zealand in The Rugby Championship, scheduled for September 6 and 13.