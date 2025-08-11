RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Donnarumma's relationship with PSG sours after being left out of UEFA Super Cup squad

Donnarumma's relationship with PSG sours after being left out of UEFA Super Cup squad

The conflict is escalating.
Football news Today, 13:09
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Donnarumma's relationship with PSG sours after being left out of UEFA Super Cup squad Getty Images

On August 13, PSG will play in the UEFA Super Cup for the first time as Champions League winners. However, the reigning champions of Europe's most prestigious club competition will be missing a key player, who has already made his feelings known.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG have excluded their goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from the squad for the match against Tottenham, even though as of 19:00 Central European Time on August 11, the Italian shot-stopper was still listed on Luis Enrique's roster published on UEFA's official website.

This move by the club did not sit well with the Italian, and the aforementioned source reports that the relationship between Donnarumma and PSG has completely broken down as a result. The Italian is certain to leave the club this summer, and Romano identifies the Premier League as the most likely destination for his next career chapter.

Recall: PSG recently signed goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, a move widely seen as a clear sign of Donnarumma's impending departure. Donnarumma, in turn, could continue his career at Manchester United.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores