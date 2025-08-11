Donnarumma's relationship with PSG sours after being left out of UEFA Super Cup squad

On August 13, PSG will play in the UEFA Super Cup for the first time as Champions League winners. However, the reigning champions of Europe's most prestigious club competition will be missing a key player, who has already made his feelings known.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG have excluded their goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from the squad for the match against Tottenham, even though as of 19:00 Central European Time on August 11, the Italian shot-stopper was still listed on Luis Enrique's roster published on UEFA's official website.

This move by the club did not sit well with the Italian, and the aforementioned source reports that the relationship between Donnarumma and PSG has completely broken down as a result. The Italian is certain to leave the club this summer, and Romano identifies the Premier League as the most likely destination for his next career chapter.

Recall: PSG recently signed goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, a move widely seen as a clear sign of Donnarumma's impending departure. Donnarumma, in turn, could continue his career at Manchester United.