Donnarumma to Manchester City? Everything depends on Ederson!

Tensions rise over City's goalkeeping situation
Transfer news Today, 05:00
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates victory Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Negotiations are ongoing between Manchester City and PSG, with discussions centered around the transfer of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, PSG's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has agreed on personal terms with the Citizens and is thrilled at the prospect of working under Pep Guardiola.

Talks between the clubs are still in progress. Reports suggest the clubs are negotiating a €50 million fee for the goalkeeper's transfer.

Worth noting: Mainz 05 vs FC Koln prediction and betting tips 24 Аugust 2025

The deal also hinges on Manchester City's current goalkeeper Ederson: if he does not move to Galatasaray, despite significant interest from the Turkish giants, the transfer will be postponed until the next transfer window.

See also: Sanches not needed at PSG. European champion set for loan move to Greece

