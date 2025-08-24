Donnarumma to Manchester City? Everything depends on Ederson!

Negotiations are ongoing between Manchester City and PSG, with discussions centered around the transfer of Gianluigi Donnarumma.



Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, PSG's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has agreed on personal terms with the Citizens and is thrilled at the prospect of working under Pep Guardiola.

Talks between the clubs are still in progress. Reports suggest the clubs are negotiating a €50 million fee for the goalkeeper's transfer.



The deal also hinges on Manchester City's current goalkeeper Ederson: if he does not move to Galatasaray, despite significant interest from the Turkish giants, the transfer will be postponed until the next transfer window.



