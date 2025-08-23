RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Sanches not needed at PSG. European champion set for loan move to Greece

Sanches not needed at PSG. European champion set for loan move to Greece

PSG no longer counting on the Portuguese midfielder
Football news Today, 09:29
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Sanches not needed at PSG. European champion set for loan move to Greece Photo: x.com/lequipe

European champion with Portugal, Renato Sanches, could be set to continue his career in Greece. The PSG midfielder is close to joining Panathinaikos on loan, according to insider Nicolo Schira.

The report states that the two clubs are negotiating a one-year loan deal with an option to buy. If the Athens side activates this clause, they will sign the 28-year-old Portuguese international on a three-year contract.

It’s worth recalling that Sanches was tipped for a bright future after scoring in the European Championship final, but his career took a different turn. He was unable to secure a regular place at PSG or Bayern Munich, and has spent the last two seasons out on loan, featuring for Roma and Benfica.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Panathinaikos Panathinaikos Schedule Panathinaikos News Panathinaikos Transfers
Related Team News
Neymar playing for PSG, 2018 Video 21 aug 2025, 10:55 Eight years ago: PSG showcases Neymar’s masterful goal in his Parc des Princes debut
Football news 21 aug 2025, 10:03 "This doesn't interest me": Enrique refuses to publicly explain decision to part ways with Donnarumma
Ilia Zabarnyi in PSG against Nantes in Ligue 1 Football news 18 aug 2025, 09:01 Ilya Zabarnyi reacts to his debut match for PSG
Kang-in Lee Transfer news 17 aug 2025, 05:15 Kang-in Lee wants to leave PSG! Several clubs interested in the player
Will they sign Donnarumma? Ederson left out of Man City squad for Wolves clash Football news 16 aug 2025, 12:20 Will they sign Donnarumma? Ederson left out of Man City squad for Wolves clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores