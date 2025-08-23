Sanches not needed at PSG. European champion set for loan move to Greece

European champion with Portugal, Renato Sanches, could be set to continue his career in Greece. The PSG midfielder is close to joining Panathinaikos on loan, according to insider Nicolo Schira.

The report states that the two clubs are negotiating a one-year loan deal with an option to buy. If the Athens side activates this clause, they will sign the 28-year-old Portuguese international on a three-year contract.

It’s worth recalling that Sanches was tipped for a bright future after scoring in the European Championship final, but his career took a different turn. He was unable to secure a regular place at PSG or Bayern Munich, and has spent the last two seasons out on loan, featuring for Roma and Benfica.