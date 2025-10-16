Done Deal! Hans Hateboer moves to Lyon

From one French club to another

The transfer of Dutch defender Hans Hateboer to Lyon has been finalized. The player leaves Rennes and will continue his career with the Lyon club.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, the parties have reached an agreement on personal terms. Hateboer will sign a contract with Lyon until the summer of 2027.

The experienced full-back is well known for his stints with Italian side Atalanta and French club Rennes.

