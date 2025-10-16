ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Done Deal! Hans Hateboer moves to Lyon

Done Deal! Hans Hateboer moves to Lyon

From one French club to another
Football news Today, 11:55
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Deal complete! Hans Hateboer moves to Lyon https://x.com/ActuL1_/status/1978554325832978825

The transfer of Dutch defender Hans Hateboer to Lyon has been finalized. The player leaves Rennes and will continue his career with the Lyon club.

Details: According to insider Nicolò Schira, the parties have reached an agreement on personal terms. Hateboer will sign a contract with Lyon until the summer of 2027.

The experienced full-back is well known for his stints with Italian side Atalanta and French club Rennes.

Reminder: 18-year-old Lyon player Lily Yohannes scored an unbelievable goal from midfield in the Women's Champions League.

