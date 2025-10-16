Brilliant! 18-year-old Lily Yohannes scores an unbelievable goal from midfield in the Women's Champions League

A truly stunning goal.

A definite contender for the Puskás Award.

Details: In yesterday’s second round match of the Women’s Champions League between Lyon and St. Pölten, an absolutely sensational goal was scored from the halfway line.

The match ended in a resounding 3-0 victory for Lyon, but the real highlight was the third goal, netted by 18-year-old American Lily Yohannes.

In the 52nd minute, St. Pölten goalkeeper Karina Schluetten ventured slightly off her line as the ball was near the opponents’ half, but after Lyon regained possession, Yohannes seized the moment, took a risk, and perfectly capitalized on the keeper’s mistake.

This is already Lyon’s second victory in this season’s Champions League campaign, after defeating Arsenal Women away 2-1 in the opening round.

At the moment, Lyon sit third in the overall group standings, trailing only Wolfsburg and Barcelona.

