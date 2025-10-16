ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football CAF Champions League Predictions Police FC vs Al-Hilal Omdurman prediction and H2H — 17 October 2025

Police FC vs Al-Hilal Omdurman prediction and H2H — 17 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Kenya Police vs Al Hilal Omdurman prediction Photo: https://www.cafonline.com/caf-champions-league/Author unknownn
Kenya Police Kenya Police
CAF Champions League (Round 2) 17 oct 2025, 08:00
- : -
International,
Al Hilal Omdurman Al Hilal Omdurman
Review Tournament grid Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.47
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On October 17, 2025, the first leg of the CAF Champions League final qualifying round will see Kenya’s Police FC face Sudan’s Al-Hilal Omdurman. The match is scheduled to kick off at 14:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet on team scoring for this clash.

Police FC

Last year, Police FC made history by clinching their first-ever Kenyan Premier League title, finishing six points ahead of arch-rivals Gor Mahia and finally lifting the coveted trophy. This triumph secured their debut on the continental stage.

Besides their CAF Champions League campaign, Police FC also took part in the CECAFA Kagame Cup. Despite a strong showing, they failed to progress from the group stage, finishing second in their group. In the CAF Champions League qualifiers, Police FC advanced past the first round by overcoming Somalia’s Magadishu City: a 3-1 away win and a 0-2 home loss were enough to go through on away goals.

The new Kenyan league season is already underway, with Police FC collecting four points from their opening two fixtures. The upcoming showdown with Sudan’s Al-Hilal marks the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Al-Hilal Omdurman

Al-Hilal Omdurman once again asserted their dominance as Sudan’s top club, winning the national Premier League for the fourth consecutive season and earning another shot at international glory. With the Sudanese league yet to kick off, Al-Hilal has been busy in other competitions. At the CECAFA Kagame Cup, Al-Hilal topped their group, defeated Rwanda’s APR FC in the semifinals, but narrowly lost 1-2 to Tanzania’s Singida Black Stars in the final. In the previous round of CAF Champions League qualification, Al-Hilal faced Jamus from South Sudan, earning a goalless draw away and then sealing a narrow 1-0 home victory to progress.

Last season, Al-Hilal also impressed in the CAF Champions League—advancing to the group stage, topping their group, and only bowing out to Egypt’s Al Ahly in the quarterfinals. This continental experience firmly establishes Al-Hilal as favorites for the upcoming tie.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Police FC are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 matches.
  • 8 of Police FC’s last 10 games have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Al-Hilal Omdurman are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • 4 of Al-Hilal Omdurman’s last 5 away games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Police FC vs Al-Hilal Omdurman match prediction

Both sides enter this tie at the dawn of their respective seasons. The Kenyan league has just begun, while the Sudanese campaign is yet to start, meaning both Police FC and Al-Hilal Omdurman are still working into match fitness. Recent fixtures suggest both teams have prioritized defensive solidity over attacking flair, resulting in low-scoring affairs. With no prior meetings between these clubs, this encounter will be a historic first. Considering all factors, a cautious contest with few goals seems likely. My prediction for this match is under 2.5 total goals, with odds at 1.47.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.47
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Atletico Madrid Femenino vs Manchester United Women prediction Women's Champions League Today, 12:45 Atlético Madrid vs Manchester United: Who Will Claim Their Second Win in the Women’s Champions League? Atletico Madrid Femenino Odds: 1.72 Manchester United Women Recommended Mostbet
SL Benfica vs Arsenal Women prediction Women's Champions League Today, 15:00 Women's Champions League: Benfica vs Arsenal. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — October 16, 2025 SL Benfica Odds: 2 Arsenal Women Bet now Mostbet
Bayern Munich vs Juventus prediction Women's Champions League Today, 15:00 Women's Champions League: Bayern vs Juventus. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 16, 2025 Bayern Munich Odds: 1.8 Juventus Bet now 1xBet
Paris Saint Germain vs Real Madrid Femenino prediction Women's Champions League Today, 15:00 Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 16 October 2025 Paris Saint Germain Odds: 1.65 Real Madrid Femenino Recommended Melbet
Adelaide United vs Sydney FC prediction A-League Men Australia 17 oct 2025, 04:00 Adelaide United vs Sydney prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Adelaide United Odds: 1.55 Sydney FC Bet now 1xBet
Brisbane Roar FC vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 17 oct 2025, 06:05 Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur: Who Will Kick Off the A-League Season with a Win? Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.43 Macarthur FC Bet now 1xBet
Wadi Degla FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Premier League Egypt 17 oct 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.6 Modern Sport FC Recommended 1xBet
Ghazl Al Mahalla vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt 17 oct 2025, 13:00 Ghazl El Mahalla vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Ghazl Al Mahalla Odds: 1.82 Kahraba Ismailia Bet now 1xBet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs ENPPI prediction Premier League Egypt 17 oct 2025, 13:00 Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs ENPPI prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 2.15 ENPPI Bet now Mostbet
Monaco vs Valencia prediction EuroLeague 17 oct 2025, 13:30 Monaco vs Valencia prediction and H2H – 17 October 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.53 Valencia Recommended Mostbet
Richards Bay vs Orbit College prediction South African Betway Premiership 17 oct 2025, 13:30 Richards Bay vs Orbit College prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 October 2025 Richards Bay Odds: 1.8 Orbit College Bet now Melbet
Chaves vs Benfica prediction Taca de Portugal 17 oct 2025, 14:30 Chaves vs Benfica prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 17, 2025 Chaves Odds: 1.8 Benfica Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores