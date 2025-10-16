Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.47 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 17, 2025, the first leg of the CAF Champions League final qualifying round will see Kenya’s Police FC face Sudan’s Al-Hilal Omdurman. The match is scheduled to kick off at 14:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet on team scoring for this clash.

Police FC

Last year, Police FC made history by clinching their first-ever Kenyan Premier League title, finishing six points ahead of arch-rivals Gor Mahia and finally lifting the coveted trophy. This triumph secured their debut on the continental stage.

Besides their CAF Champions League campaign, Police FC also took part in the CECAFA Kagame Cup. Despite a strong showing, they failed to progress from the group stage, finishing second in their group. In the CAF Champions League qualifiers, Police FC advanced past the first round by overcoming Somalia’s Magadishu City: a 3-1 away win and a 0-2 home loss were enough to go through on away goals.

The new Kenyan league season is already underway, with Police FC collecting four points from their opening two fixtures. The upcoming showdown with Sudan’s Al-Hilal marks the first-ever meeting between these two sides.

Al-Hilal Omdurman

Al-Hilal Omdurman once again asserted their dominance as Sudan’s top club, winning the national Premier League for the fourth consecutive season and earning another shot at international glory. With the Sudanese league yet to kick off, Al-Hilal has been busy in other competitions. At the CECAFA Kagame Cup, Al-Hilal topped their group, defeated Rwanda’s APR FC in the semifinals, but narrowly lost 1-2 to Tanzania’s Singida Black Stars in the final. In the previous round of CAF Champions League qualification, Al-Hilal faced Jamus from South Sudan, earning a goalless draw away and then sealing a narrow 1-0 home victory to progress.

Last season, Al-Hilal also impressed in the CAF Champions League—advancing to the group stage, topping their group, and only bowing out to Egypt’s Al Ahly in the quarterfinals. This continental experience firmly establishes Al-Hilal as favorites for the upcoming tie.

Key facts and head-to-head

Police FC are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 matches.

8 of Police FC’s last 10 games have seen under 2.5 goals.

Al-Hilal Omdurman are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 matches.

4 of Al-Hilal Omdurman’s last 5 away games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Police FC vs Al-Hilal Omdurman match prediction

Both sides enter this tie at the dawn of their respective seasons. The Kenyan league has just begun, while the Sudanese campaign is yet to start, meaning both Police FC and Al-Hilal Omdurman are still working into match fitness. Recent fixtures suggest both teams have prioritized defensive solidity over attacking flair, resulting in low-scoring affairs. With no prior meetings between these clubs, this encounter will be a historic first. Considering all factors, a cautious contest with few goals seems likely. My prediction for this match is under 2.5 total goals, with odds at 1.47.