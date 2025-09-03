LA Galaxy Rejects $16 Million Bid From Lyon for Gabriel Pec

LA Galaxy has turned down a transfer offer from French club Olympique Lyonnais for Gabriel Pec, ge reported. Lyon’s bid was worth approximately $16 million, but the MLS side refused to part with the 24-year-old forward. The French transfer window closed on September 1.

Pec has become one of Galaxy’s standout players since arriving in early 2024. He has tallied 30 goals and 21 assists in 75 appearances across all competitions. This season, he has played 34 matches—starting 33—scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

The Lyon proposal follows a rejected bid from Qatar in the previous window, when an offer of €20 million was also declined. Both approaches were presented by agent Carlos Leite, who manages Pec’s career.

Galaxy secured 70 percent of Pec’s economic rights in January 2024 for $10 million, while Vasco da Gama, his boyhood club, retains the remaining 30 percent. Any future transfer could therefore benefit the Brazilian side financially.