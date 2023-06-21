Dnipro-1 got an opponent in the qualification of the Champions League

A draw of the second qualifying round of UEFA Champions League took place in Nyon.

At this stage, Ukraine will be represented by Dnipro-1. Greek Panathinaikos became its opponent.

The first match will be held on July 25 or 26, and the return match will be on August 1 or 2.

Recall that our team plays home games in Slovakia, Kosice.

The way of the representatives of leagues

SK Dnipro 1 vs Panathinaikos

Servet vs Genk