Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2024 Olympics without much trouble

The legendary Novak Djokovic continues his march towards the final of the 2024 Olympics.

Today, the experienced Serbian tennis player, currently ranked second in the world, comfortably defeated Germany's Dominik Koepfer, the world number 70, in the Round of 16.

However, credit must be given to Koepfer, who put up a fight in the first set. Koepfer managed to break Djokovic once, but lost his serve at a crucial moment, ultimately losing the set 5-7. In the second set, Djokovic cruised to a 6-3 victory.

The next opponent for the 37-year-old Serbian will be Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

To recap, in the Round of 32, Djokovic eliminated the equally legendary Rafael Nadal.