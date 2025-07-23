Disrespectful treatment! David Hancko kicked out of Al Nassr when he arrived to check into the club hotel

A deeply unpleasant incident befell the 27-year-old Slovenian.

Details: According to ESPN NL, Dutch side Feyenoord warmly welcomed back their center-back David Hancko after he was shown the door at Al Nassr, not even being allowed onto the premises of the club’s hotel.

Reports indicate that the 27-year-old Hancko traveled to Austria to join his new club for pre-season, but upon arrival at the club hotel, he was denied entry and offered alternative accommodation. After checking into the neighboring hotel, Hancko was informed that the contract with Al Nassr would not be signed and he should immediately leave the club’s base.

The reasons for this move remain shrouded in mystery. Al Nassr has offered no comment on the situation, while David Hancko has since returned to Feyenoord, where he was warmly welcomed back by head coach Robin van Persie.

Feyenoord has already come to the defense of their player, stating that Al Nassr’s behavior was appalling and disrespectful. Last season, Hancko played 47 matches for Feyenoord, scoring 4 goals and providing 4 assists.

Reminder: A homecoming. Aymeric Laporte to sign contract with Athletic Bilbao