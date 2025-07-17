Disaster. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami suffer crushing defeat to Cincinnati
Even the star-studded lineup couldn't save them.
Football news Today, 01:14Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
In the early hours of Thursday, July 17, an MLS regular season clash saw Inter Miami take on Cincinnati.
Inter conceded the opening goal as early as the 16th minute and spent the rest of the match desperately trying to get back into the game. Their efforts, however, came to nothing—early in the second half, the team conceded again.
In the 70th minute, Cincinnati struck for a third time, putting the result beyond any doubt. Miami suffered a devastating 0-3 defeat.
At the moment, Lionel Messi's team sits fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with 38 points from 20 matches. Up next, they face the New York Red Bulls.
