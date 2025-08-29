Disaster! Ardon Jashari suffers horrific injury in training and could miss the rest of the year

A truly unfortunate situation.

Milan’s new signing has suffered an injury in training.

Details: According to Football Italia, 23-year-old Milan defensive midfielder Ardon Jashari has suffered a fibula fracture following a collision with striker Santiago Giménez during a training session.

Multiple media outlets, including Sky Sport Italia, report that Jashari’s recovery will take at least eight weeks, which means he will definitely miss matches against Bologna, Napoli, Juventus, and Fiorentina, as well as the next two international breaks.

Ardon Jashari joined Milan this summer from Brugge for €37 million and has managed to play just two games for the Rossoneri—against Bari in the Coppa Italia and against Cremonese in Serie A.

Jashari’s current contract with Milan runs until 2028.

