Milan strengthen midfield with Ardon Jashari signing

Milan have changed head coach and continue their preparations for the new season. The club is also reinforcing the squad.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Italian giants have reached an agreement to sign Ardon Jashari from Brugge. The insider has delivered his legendary "here we go."

The Belgian club accepted an offer worth $39 million. Jashari has wanted to join the Milan project since June, and he is now preparing for his medical examination.

In his debut season in Belgium, Ardon Jashari made 51 appearances, scored 4 goals, and provided 5 assists. The midfielder's market value is estimated at €32 million, and his current contract with Brugge runs until 2030.

Reminder: Milan are also showing strong interest in Liverpool’s Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez. Allegri has praised the 26-year-old’s work rate and commitment.