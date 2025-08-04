Empoli vs Sassuolo prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 5, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.77 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the pre-season friendly matches in Italy will take place on Tuesday at the Carlo Castellani Stadium in Empoli, where the local club will host recently-promoted Sassuolo. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Paolo Zanetti's side is enduring a dismal pre-season campaign, having lost their last two friendlies—first to Virtus Entella (1-2), then to Serie A newcomers Pisa (2-3). After being relegated to Serie B at the end of last season, the Azzurri are hoping for an immediate return to the top flight, but their current form—especially defensively—raises concerns.

The upcoming fixture will be Empoli's last chance to lift spirits before competitive matches begin. The main objectives are not only to build up physical fitness but also to minimize the risk of injuries to key players ahead of the Coppa Italia, which kicks off next week.

The Neroverdi made a confident return to the top division, delivering an excellent Serie B season in which they scored 74 goals and conceded just 38—the third-best defense in the league. Eusebio Di Francesco's men have won their last two friendlies against Serie C opponents and are currently in great shape.

This match will be their first serious test after a run of games against underdogs, and Sassuolo will undoubtedly look to maintain their positive momentum. Even a draw away from home against a stronger opponent would be seen as a good result for the team.

Probable line-ups

Empoli : Stubljar L., Buziello D., Curto M., Ignacchiti L., Popov V., Shpendi S., Belardinelli L., Guarino G., Carboni F., Morucci B., Cisse Y.

: Stubljar L., Buziello D., Curto M., Ignacchiti L., Popov V., Shpendi S., Belardinelli L., Guarino G., Carboni F., Morucci B., Cisse Y. Sassuolo: Turati S., Iannoni E., Muharemovic T., Berardi D., Boloca D., Volpato C., Gion A., Doig D., Missori F., Pinamonti A., Romagna F.

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have faced each other 27 times: Empoli have won 10, Sassuolo 14, with 3 draws.

The last 10 meetings have seen an even split—5 wins apiece.

A total of 19 goals have been scored in the last five encounters between these teams—an average of almost 4 per match.

Prediction

Despite Empoli's inconsistency, home advantage and motivation ahead of the official season start could play a role. However, considering Sassuolo's strong pre-season form and their confident attacking play, a scenario where both teams play out a high-scoring draw seems likely. Our tip: "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.77.