Diego Simeone demands Julián Álvarez to score five more goals before the end of the season

Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone wants striker Julián Álvarez to match the achievements of the club’s legendary forwards: Radamel Falcao, Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa, and Luis Suárez.

Currently, Álvarez has 15 goals with five La Liga rounds remaining. However, according to Marca, Simeone is pushing the 25-year-old Argentine to hit the 20-goal mark in the regular season, a benchmark he always sets for his leading scorer.

For example, last season Álvaro Morata netted 21 goals, but Simeone clarified that his focus is strictly on reaching 20+ goals in La Liga alone.

The last time anyone scored 20+ goals in a single La Liga season for Atlético Madrid was in the 2020/2021 campaign—Luis Suárez achieved that feat.

Looking further back, Radamel Falcao scored 24 and 28 goals in the 2011/2012 and 2012/2013 seasons, Diego Costa hit 27 in 2013/2014, and Antoine Griezmann found the net 22 times in both the 2014/2015 and 2015/2016 campaigns.

Atlético Madrid have five fixtures left in this La Liga season, facing Alavés, Real Sociedad, Osasuna, Real Betis, and Girona.

It’s worth recalling that Julián Álvarez joined Atlético Madrid last summer from Man City for €75 million.

