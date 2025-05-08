Did Mbappé's departure benefit PSG? Donnarumma comments on Kylian's absence from the team
Kylian Mbappé's exit from PSG last year was surrounded by major scandals, many of which are still ongoing. Within the squad itself, however, the event is not seen as a complete tragedy.
Details: PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma stated that, following Mbappé's departure, the Parisians have become a more united team, even though they do miss Kylian.
Quote: "The spirit has changed; we have become a much more cohesive team. We play for each other. We miss Kylian—he is one of the best players in the world, and I wish him all the best because he is a close friend.
The team is very united, and we play well together. That's how we, as Italians, won the European Championship, and that kind of unity changes a lot for any team," concluded one of the main heroes of the match against Arsenal.
Reminder: Earlier, Donnarumma expressed his desire to stay at PSG, but emphasized that his future depends on the club's decision.