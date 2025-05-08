RU RU ES ES FR FR
Donnarumma ready to stay at PSG, but it's up to the club

Football news Today, 04:19
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Gianluigi Donnarumma emerged as PSG’s main hero in the Champions League semi-finals, helping the team secure their place in the final. After the match, he shared his thoughts on his future.

Details: As Donnarumma himself stated following the Champions League semi-final, he is ready to stay at PSG if the club chooses to continue working with him.

Quote: "I have one year left on my contract... it's all up to the club. If PSG wants me to stay, I will stay. We just need to sign a new contract. But it's the club’s decision," Donnarumma emphasized.

After the final whistle in the match against London’s Arsenal, which sent the French side to the Champions League final, the PSG goalkeeper approached the supporters’ section to thank the fans for their powerful support throughout the game, gifting them his goalkeeper gloves.

Reminder: In the final, PSG will face Inter — a historic clash, as these teams have never met each other before.

Previously, PSG has never won the Champions League in its history, and has only reached the final once before.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain
Latest News
Sport Predictions
