"Did I speak with Rodrygo?" — Xabi Alonso shares his thoughts on the future of the Brazilian winger

At Real Madrid's pre-match press conference, head coach Xabi Alonso addressed questions regarding the future of winger Rodrygo.



Details: Speaking to journalists ahead of La Liga's second matchday, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso answered questions about Rodrygo and his prospects at the club.

For me, the season is just getting underway. The Club World Cup had a different context. Did I talk to Rodrygo? Of course, just as I do with all my players.

Worth noting: Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips 24 Аugust 2025

Recall that during this summer transfer window, the 24-year-old Brazilian was linked to clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City, but no concrete offers were made. Last season, the Brazilian featured in 54 matches for Real, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €90 million, and his current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2028.

See also: Rodrygo eyed as Savio replacement. Manchester City interested in Real Madrid winger