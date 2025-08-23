RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news "Did I speak with Rodrygo?" — Xabi Alonso shares his thoughts on the future of the Brazilian winger

"Did I speak with Rodrygo?" — Xabi Alonso shares his thoughts on the future of the Brazilian winger

Real Madrid's head coach responds to transfer rumors
Football news Today, 07:55
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Xabi Alonso at the press conference David Ramos/Getty Images

At Real Madrid's pre-match press conference, head coach Xabi Alonso addressed questions regarding the future of winger Rodrygo.

Details: Speaking to journalists ahead of La Liga's second matchday, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso answered questions about Rodrygo and his prospects at the club.

For me, the season is just getting underway. The Club World Cup had a different context. Did I talk to Rodrygo? Of course, just as I do with all my players.

Worth noting: Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips 24 Аugust 2025

Recall that during this summer transfer window, the 24-year-old Brazilian was linked to clubs like Arsenal and Manchester City, but no concrete offers were made. Last season, the Brazilian featured in 54 matches for Real, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €90 million, and his current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2028.

See also: Rodrygo eyed as Savio replacement. Manchester City interested in Real Madrid winger

Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
"He will win it one day": Bruno Guimarães believes Bellingham will claim the Ballon d'Or Football news Yesterday, 14:18 "He will win it one day": Bruno Guimarães believes Bellingham will claim the Ballon d'Or
Vinicius Junior on holiday in Ibiza Lifestyle Yesterday, 03:42 In style. Vinicius Junior shares a new personal photo while relaxing after the first match of the season
The plans remain unchanged. Vinícius does not want to sign a new contract with Real Madrid Football news 21 aug 2025, 07:56 The plans remain unchanged. Vinícius does not want to sign a new contract with Real Madrid
Dani Carvajal in the match against Osasuna, 2025 Lifestyle 20 aug 2025, 10:53 Captain. Dani Carvajal reacts to his return to the pitch after 318 days
Real Madrid open to Rodrygo transfer. Who are the contenders? Football news 20 aug 2025, 10:45 Real Madrid open to Rodrygo transfer. Who are the contenders?
Football news 20 aug 2025, 09:25 Real Madrid revisits Rodri interest, but major concerns persist
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores