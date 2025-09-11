Di Canio disappointed with Milan's transfer policy and praises Napoli's signings
The transfer window in Italy has closed, giving experts an opportunity to comprehensively evaluate the clubs' activity in the market. Former West Ham player Paolo Di Canio has already drawn his conclusions about who excelled and who deserves criticism.
Details: Di Canio believes Napoli did the best business, signing players who can immediately slot into the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Milan's signings, especially their indecision between Dusan Vlahovic, Rasmus Hojlund, and Christopher Nkunku—three strikers with completely different profiles—came under fire from the Italian pundit.
Quote: "Perhaps Napoli is the only team that has signed European-level players ready to immediately take a place in the starting eleven. Conte stayed because he realized he could get what he asked for.
Milan didn't have a player of Adrien Rabiot's caliber, and their transfer market remains a disappointing hybrid. The search for a striker was chaotic; they're all completely different in terms of playing style," Di Canio told La Stampa.