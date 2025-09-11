Di Canio disappointed with Milan's transfer policy and praises Napoli's signings

He determined who has the best starting position.

The transfer window in Italy has closed, giving experts an opportunity to comprehensively evaluate the clubs' activity in the market. Former West Ham player Paolo Di Canio has already drawn his conclusions about who excelled and who deserves criticism.

Details: Di Canio believes Napoli did the best business, signing players who can immediately slot into the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Milan's signings, especially their indecision between Dusan Vlahovic, Rasmus Hojlund, and Christopher Nkunku—three strikers with completely different profiles—came under fire from the Italian pundit.