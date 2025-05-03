Despite 8 European Goals, Pululu Left Out of DR Congo Plans

Sébastien Desabre, head coach of the DR Congo national team, has decided not to include in-form striker Afimico Pululu in his squad for the upcoming international break.

No Room in the Attack

The Leopards are set to face Mali and Madagascar as part of their build-up to a crucial World Cup qualifier against Senegal. With a strong frontline already featuring Fiston Mayele, Cédric Bakambu, and Simon Banza, Desabre is opting for continuity rather than change in the center-forward position.

Dual Nationality and Rising Profile

Born in Angola to Congolese parents, Pululu remains eligible for both DR Congo and Angola. His performances in the UEFA Conference League have turned heads, with 8 goals in 12 matches for Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok.

🚨 Afimico PULULU n’a d’yeux que pour les LÉOPARDS 🇨🇩❤️

🗣️ « Ce sont mes origines, mes attaches seront toujours fortes. J’ai grandi à la congolaise. J’aurais bien aimé jouer avec Charles Pickel. Il me fait kiffer ce gars ! », a annoncé Afimico PULULU sur RFI @Seb_Desabre pic.twitter.com/fbyvUqnl7P — Glodyngimbi (@Glodyngimbi1) April 10, 2025

A Valuable Asset Overlooked?

At the age 26, Transfermarkt estimates Pululu's market value at 5 million euro. Despite his outstanding performance, he remains on the periphery of worldwide notice as DR Congo continues to prioritize more recognized personalities.