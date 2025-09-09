Deserved? La Liga names Alonso coach of the month

First award of the season for Alonso

Details: La Liga has announced the best coach of the championship for August. The award went to Real Madrid's manager Xabi Alonso. Last month, his team won all three matches: against Osasuna (1-0), Real Oviedo (3-0), and Mallorca (2-1).

See also: Honduras vs Nicaragua: Will anyone claim victory in the qualifying match?

💫 El 𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨 @XabiAlonso.



✅ Tres victorias en sus tres primeros partidos como entrenador del @realmadrid es #LALIGAEASPORTS. pic.twitter.com/18tjRdBrXQ — LALIGA (@LaLiga) September 8, 2025

Other contenders for the award included Ernesto Valverde from Athletic and Manolo González from Espanyol.

Under Xabi Alonso's leadership, Real Madrid tops the league table.

Reminder: David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger will leave the Madrid club.