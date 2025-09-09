RU RU ES ES FR FR
Deserved? La Liga names Alonso coach of the month

First award of the season for Alonso
Football news Today, 14:06
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Alonso https://x.com/VibesFoot/status/1910012111125635572

Details: La Liga has announced the best coach of the championship for August. The award went to Real Madrid's manager Xabi Alonso. Last month, his team won all three matches: against Osasuna (1-0), Real Oviedo (3-0), and Mallorca (2-1).

Other contenders for the award included Ernesto Valverde from Athletic and Manolo González from Espanyol.

Under Xabi Alonso's leadership, Real Madrid tops the league table.

Reminder: David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger will leave the Madrid club.

