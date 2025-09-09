RU RU ES ES FR FR
Honduras vs Nicaragua: Will anyone claim victory in the qualifiers?

Honduras vs Nicaragua: Will anyone claim victory in the qualifiers?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Honduras vs Nicaragua prediction Photo: https://x.com/lahsomostodos
Today, 22:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the early hours of Wednesday, September 10, a World Cup qualification clash is set to unfold between Honduras and Nicaragua. The match kicks off at 4:00 CET, and here’s my prediction for this encounter.

Honduras vs Nicaragua: Match preview

The third stage of the CONCACAF qualifiers features the 12 strongest teams in the region, all battling for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup. The winners of each of the three groups will qualify directly for the tournament, while the two best runners-up will advance to the intercontinental playoffs.

Honduras breezed through the second stage, securing a perfect 12 points from four matches to top their group. In the opening game of the third round, they played away against Haiti. The contest was evenly matched and fittingly ended in a goalless draw. With five games still to play, Honduras are determined to fight for a top spot and a direct World Cup berth.

Nicaragua lost only once in the second round—a 0-3 defeat to Panama—but still finished second to move forward. In the first round of the third stage, Nicaragua hosted Costa Rica and pulled off a shock. Scoring in the 80th minute, they salvaged a 1-1 draw. Now, however, an even tougher challenge awaits as they visit a formidable opponent.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Honduras are winless in their last two games: one loss and one draw.
  • Honduras have won their last five home matches.
  • Nicaragua have just one victory in their previous five outings.
  • Nicaragua are winless in four consecutive away games.
  • The last head-to-head ended in a 1-1 draw.

Probable lineups

  • Honduras: Menjivar; Najar, Santos, Martinez; Ruiz, Flores, Alvarez, Rosales; Benguche, Lozano, Palma.
  • Nicaragua: Rodriguez; Cano, Nino, Acevedo; Quijano, Montes, Arteaga, Lopez, Gomez; Barrera; Smith.

Prediction

The bookmakers clearly have Honduras as the favorites for this match—and it’s hard to argue with that. The team consistently delivers strong performances against quality opponents and even reached the Gold Cup semifinals, defeating Panama in the quarters—something Nicaragua couldn’t manage. I suggest backing Honduras to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.6.

