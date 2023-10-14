Deschamps commented on Kylian Mbappé's performance in the match against the Netherlands

Yesterday, the French national team secured an away victory over the Dutch national team thanks to two goals from PSG forward Kylian Mbappé. As a result, the French team became one of the first to secure a place in the final stage of the UEFA European Championship.

The performance of the French team's leader was commented on by the head coach, Didier Deschamps.

«Mbappé made an unsuccessful pass early in the game? Oh, yes, he wasn't in his best form. But then he answered all the questions directly on the field. He takes on a lot of responsibility. It's not just what you see on the field; I mean the time we spend together in the team. It certainly suits him, and it doesn't burden him with extra work. I see how he's working on his leadership qualities, and it's paying off. Obviously, this should already be reflected on the field. Today, we saw again that Kylian has a good shot with both feet, and he was in a good mood, despite just going through a not-so-great period at the club level. Besides, his personal tranquility was disturbed by the death of a close friend. Despite that, he obviously has to play an important role in this team», - said the French coach.

It should be noted that the French national team will play their next match against Scotland. This will be a friendly match scheduled for October 17th.