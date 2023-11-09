Deontay Wilder has resumed negotiations with Andy Ruiz regarding their bout

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder has stated that negotiations for a potential bout with Andy Ruiz are back on, as reported by Blue Blood Sports T.

Wilder mentioned that the fight is not off the table yet, despite some frustrations with Ruiz's team.

"Ruiz's team is getting on my nerves, but yes, we are back in negotiations. There have been a lot of apologies, so we'll see what happens next," said the boxer.

The fight between Wilder and Ruiz may not take place before 2024, as Ruiz recently underwent surgery.

Wilder, an American boxer and bronze Olympic medalist in the heavyweight category (up to 91 kg), held the WBC World Heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020. He has won eight fights for the world heavyweight title, including two against Luis Ortiz, both earning a "5-star" rating from BoxRec.

Wilder has consistently ranked among the top ten heavyweight boxers worldwide according to BoxRec's annual rankings since 2012, reaching his best position at second place from 2016 to 2019.