Dennis Man could become a PSV player. The club has opened talks with Parma

After selling several of their top stars, Dutch side PSV are actively seeking to strengthen their squad. One of the main candidates is Parma winger Dennis Man.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV have initiated negotiations with Parma regarding the transfer of Romanian winger Dennis Man. The talks are still in the early stages, but the Eindhoven club is keen to sign the player for a reasonable fee. The coaching staff holds Man's football intelligence and vision in high regard.

Last season, Man featured in 34 games for the club (33 in the league and 1 in the cup), netting four goals and providing five assists. His current contract with Parma runs until June 2027, and Transfermarkt has valued the player at 10 million euros.

