Official: Johan Bakayoko joins RB Leipzig

The 22-year-old midfielder is set to continue his career in Germany.

Details: Today, RB Leipzig's official account on X introduced their new signing – Belgian national team left winger Johan Bakayoko.

It is reported that the transfer fee amounted to 18 million euros, with a contract running until 2030.

Johan has already chosen his shirt number – he will wear number 9. Previously, the media frequently linked Bakayoko with another German club, Bayer Leverkusen, but as we see, Leipzig proved more decisive.

The Belgian's previous club was Dutch side PSV, where he came up through the academy. This transfer can be seen as another testament to the quality of the Dutch football school.

Last season, Bakayoko played 46 matches for PSV, scoring 12 goals and providing 3 assists, catching the eye of many top clubs across Europe.

