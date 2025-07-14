Johan Bakayoko set to join Leipzig in the coming days

The transfer could be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg on his X social media page, 22-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko is on the verge of becoming a new player for German side RB Leipzig.

It is reported that the German club will pay €18 million as the main fee for Bakayoko, with an additional €4 million included as performance-related bonuses.

The player himself is expected to arrive in Leipzig as early as tomorrow, where he will sign a contract running until 2030 before undergoing a full medical examination.

Johan Bakayoko is a product of the Dutch powerhouse's academy, and this move marks the first major transfer of his professional career.

During his time with PSV's senior squad, Johan played 131 matches, scoring 33 goals and providing 22 assists. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is currently estimated at €30 million.

