Dembele breaks Mbappé's historic record at PSG

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League, PSG hosted Arsenal and clinched a 2-1 victory. One of the Parisians' players has rewritten club history.

Details: In the 70th minute, Ousmane Dembele came on, and just two minutes later he delivered an assist to Achraf Hakimi. According to Opta, this was the French winger's 12th direct goal involvement in this season's UEFA Champions League. He has scored eight goals and provided four assists.

Moreover, Dembele has surpassed Kylian Mbappé's record of 11 goal involvements in a single Champions League campaign. Thus, Ousmane has set a new historic record for PSG.

In the final, PSG will face Inter—this is a historic clash, as these teams have never played each other before.

Previously, PSG had never won the Champions League and had only reached the final once in their history.

Reminder: PSG are chasing a quadruple this season (victories in four competitions). The club has already secured the Ligue 1 title and the French Super Cup, and Luis Enrique's side has two more finals ahead. In addition to the decisive Champions League showdown, PSG will compete in the French Cup final against Reims.