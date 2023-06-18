Dembele answered the rumors of his departure from Barcelona

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has shared his plans.

According to the Frenchman, negotiations are now underway for a possible contract extension until 2027.

"My agent will be in contact with the club's management. I am very happy in the team and I feel at home here. It's hard for me to understand why there has been so much talk about my association with PSG, because I have never been in contact with the Parisian club," he said.

Dembele's current contract with Barcelona runs until June 2024.