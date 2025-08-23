RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Déjà vu in South Africa. The MTN8 Cup finalists are set

Déjà vu in South Africa. The MTN8 Cup finalists are set

Orlando and Stellenbosch to clash again in the MTN8 Cup final
Football news Today, 13:55
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Déjà vu in South Africa. The MTN8 Cup finalists are set Photo: x.com/orlandopirates

On Saturday, August 23, South Africa hosted the second legs of the MTN8 Cup semifinals. After the showdowns between Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune vs. Stellenbosch, the tournament's finalists have been determined.

In the opening match, the "Brazilians" and the "Pirates" played out another draw, but it was coach Ouaddou’s men who triumphed in the penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine saved penalties from Mokoena and Allende, sending Orlando to a fourth consecutive final.

Stellenbosch, buoyed by a convincing home win, arrived in Polokwane as favorites and took the lead already in the first half. Sekhukhune managed to equalize after the break, but Eric Tinkler’s side couldn’t find a way to turn the tie around.

So, just like last year, the final will feature the same rivals. Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates will battle for the trophy on September 13. The "Pirates" are aiming for a fourth consecutive title, while Stellenbosch have yet to lift the MTN8 Cup.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch Schedule Stellenbosch News Stellenbosch Transfers
MTN 8 Cup South Africa MTN 8 Cup South Africa Table MTN 8 Cup South Africa Fixtures MTN 8 Cup South Africa Predictions
Related Team News
Fourth straight final! Sipho Chaine leads Pirates past Sundowns in MTN8 Cup semifinal Football news Today, 11:28 Fourth straight final! Sipho Chaine leads Pirates past Sundowns in MTN8 Cup semifinal
Sekhukhune vs Stellenbosch: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 23, 2025 Football news 21 aug 2025, 06:49 Sekhukhune vs Stellenbosch: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 23, 2025
Sebelebele becomes the new Pirates leader: The symbolic team of Matchday 3 in the South African Betway Premiership according to Dailysports Football news 21 aug 2025, 05:30 Sebelebele becomes the new Pirates leader: The symbolic team of Matchday 3 in the South African Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 23, 2025 Football news 21 aug 2025, 03:25 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 23, 2025
Staying with the team? Ouaddou comments on the future of Relebohile Mofokeng Football news 21 aug 2025, 02:09 Staying with the team? Ouaddou comments on the future of Relebohile Mofokeng
Relebohile Mofokeng vs Al Ahli Football news 20 aug 2025, 02:33 Relebohile Mofokeng could become Messi's rival. There is an offer from an MLS team
Related Tournament News
MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament Football news Today, 14:06 MTN8 2025: Schedule and Results of the Cup Tournament
Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025 Football news 15 aug 2025, 12:23 Stellenbosch vs Sekhukhune: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025 Football news 14 aug 2025, 08:35 Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 16, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores