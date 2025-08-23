Déjà vu in South Africa. The MTN8 Cup finalists are set

On Saturday, August 23, South Africa hosted the second legs of the MTN8 Cup semifinals. After the showdowns between Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune vs. Stellenbosch, the tournament's finalists have been determined.

In the opening match, the "Brazilians" and the "Pirates" played out another draw, but it was coach Ouaddou’s men who triumphed in the penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine saved penalties from Mokoena and Allende, sending Orlando to a fourth consecutive final.

Stellenbosch, buoyed by a convincing home win, arrived in Polokwane as favorites and took the lead already in the first half. Sekhukhune managed to equalize after the break, but Eric Tinkler’s side couldn’t find a way to turn the tie around.

So, just like last year, the final will feature the same rivals. Stellenbosch and Orlando Pirates will battle for the trophy on September 13. The "Pirates" are aiming for a fourth consecutive title, while Stellenbosch have yet to lift the MTN8 Cup.