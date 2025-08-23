Fourth straight final! Sipho Chaine leads Pirates past Sundowns in MTN8 Cup semifinal

On Saturday, August 23, Pretoria hosted the second leg of the MTN8 Cup semifinal. Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates battled it out to determine the first finalist.

The first leg in Johannesburg ended in a 1-1 draw, so the teams had to settle the score. By the 17th minute, the hosts took the lead through Rayners and held their advantage until the 73rd minute.

Kamogelo Sebelebele came to the Pirates' rescue, grabbing an equalizer and scoring for the third match in a row. Notably, he also found the net in the first leg of the semifinal.

The penalty shootout favored the visitors. Mokoena and Allende failed to convert their spot kicks, while Waddou's men were flawless from the spot. Pirates sealed a 4-1 victory, reaching their fourth consecutive MTN8 Cup final. In the previous three appearances, the Pirates lifted the trophy each time.