Deal complete! Giovanni Reyna joins Borussia Mönchengladbach

American midfielder Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund is making the switch to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Details: As exclusively reported by Sky Sports Germany, Borussia Dortmund’s midfielder Giovanni Reyna will continue his career at Borussia Mönchengladbach. The player has finally agreed to the move and is set to undergo a medical for his new club today. Borussia M will pay the "Black and Yellows" €3 million, with an additional €4 million possible in performance-related bonuses.

Worth noting: St. Pauli vs Borussia Dortmund prediction and betting tips 23 Аugust 2025

Last season, the 22-year-old midfielder made 26 appearances in a Borussia shirt (630 minutes on the pitch), scoring twice and providing one assist.



See also: Agreement reached! Fábio Silva one step away from joining Borussia Dortmund