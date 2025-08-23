RU RU ES ES FR FR
Deal complete! Giovanni Reyna joins Borussia Mönchengladbach

The attacking midfielder leaves Dortmund
Transfer news Today, 03:24
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Gio Reyna celebrates a goal Lars Baron/Getty Images

American midfielder Giovanni Reyna of Borussia Dortmund is making the switch to Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Details: As exclusively reported by Sky Sports Germany, Borussia Dortmund’s midfielder Giovanni Reyna will continue his career at Borussia Mönchengladbach. The player has finally agreed to the move and is set to undergo a medical for his new club today. Borussia M will pay the "Black and Yellows" €3 million, with an additional €4 million possible in performance-related bonuses.

Last season, the 22-year-old midfielder made 26 appearances in a Borussia shirt (630 minutes on the pitch), scoring twice and providing one assist.

