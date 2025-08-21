RU RU ES ES FR FR
Agreement reached! Fábio Silva one step away from joining Borussia Dortmund

"The Bees" are buzzing in the transfer market.
Football news Today, 13:35
Fabio Silva in the Rangers line-up Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The deal could be finalized as early as next week.

Details: According to renowned insider Florian Plettenberg on social network X, 23-year-old Portuguese striker Fábio Silva from Wolverhampton is on the verge of moving to Signal Iduna Park.

It is reported that an agreement between the player and Borussia has already been reached, and Silva is ready to sign a contract until 2030. At this stage, Borussia only needs to agree terms with Wolverhampton itself for the young Portuguese to undergo his medical and for the transfer to be officially announced.

Last season, Fábio played 24 matches in La Liga for Las Palmas, scoring 10 goals and providing 3 assists.

The player's transfer value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at 20 million euros.

Reminder: Borussia Dortmund has submitted another bid to Chelsea for Chukwuemeka

