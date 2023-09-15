De Jong refuses to take a pay cut

The new agreement could run until the summer of 2028. Barcelona midfielder Frankie de Jong could soon sign a new contract with Barcelona. This was reported by AS.

According to the source, the management of the Catalan club is negotiating with the 26-year-old Dutchman to extend his contract until the summer of 2028. It is noted that Barcelona asks the footballer to accept a partial salary reduction, but promises him that it will increase with each next season. Amid rumors about the player’s possible transfer to Bayern, it was reported that the midfielder was ready to reconsider the duration of his contract, but was not ready to lower his salary. Barcelona hopes that the player will change his demands and make concessions.

This season, de Jong played four matches in which he scored one goal. The player’s current agreement with the Catalans runs until the summer of 2026. Frankie moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from Ajax Amsterdam. During this time, the footballer managed to play almost 200 matches for the Blaugranas and won the entire set of awards in Spanish football - the championship, cup and Spanish Super Cup.