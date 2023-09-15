RU RU NG NG
Main News De Jong refuses to take a pay cut

De Jong refuses to take a pay cut

Football news 15 sep 2023, 06:27
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
De Jong refuses to take a pay cut Photo: livesport.ru / Author unknown

The new agreement could run until the summer of 2028. Barcelona midfielder Frankie de Jong could soon sign a new contract with Barcelona. This was reported by AS.

According to the source, the management of the Catalan club is negotiating with the 26-year-old Dutchman to extend his contract until the summer of 2028. It is noted that Barcelona asks the footballer to accept a partial salary reduction, but promises him that it will increase with each next season. Amid rumors about the player’s possible transfer to Bayern, it was reported that the midfielder was ready to reconsider the duration of his contract, but was not ready to lower his salary. Barcelona hopes that the player will change his demands and make concessions.

This season, de Jong played four matches in which he scored one goal. The player’s current agreement with the Catalans runs until the summer of 2026. Frankie moved to Barcelona in the summer of 2019 from Ajax Amsterdam. During this time, the footballer managed to play almost 200 matches for the Blaugranas and won the entire set of awards in Spanish football - the championship, cup and Spanish Super Cup.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona LaLiga Spain
Popular news
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe Football news 14 sep 2023, 00:23 Verratti moved to Qatari Al-Arabi and heard warm words from Mbappe
An easy match for Argentina and a difficult victory for Brazil: results of the 2026 World Cup qualif Football news 13 sep 2023, 00:19 VIDEO. A difficult victory for Brazil: all results of the day in South America World Cup 2026 qual
Even without Messi: the Argentina national team destroyed the opponent in the 2026 World Cup qualify Football news 12 sep 2023, 23:36 VIDEO. Argentina without Messi destroyed Bolivia in the 2026 World Cup qualification
The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer Football news 10 sep 2023, 04:25 The German national team lost again. Flick's retirement is getting closer
Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s Football news 08 sep 2023, 23:21 Five goals from Brazil and a record from Uruguay: results of the matches of the World Cup qual`s
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:12 Carlo Ancelotti talks about Vinicius' recovery Football news Today, 05:30 Pochettino: Give us time Football news Today, 05:00 It became known why Man City postponed negotiations on a new contract with De Bruyne Football news Today, 04:30 Lunin will leave Real Madrid as a free agent Football news Today, 04:12 Pioli: I don't think I have to apologize for Inter's 1-5 defeat Football news Today, 04:00 Guardiola pleased with Doku's performance Football news Today, 03:43 Joao Felix: Happy to be in Barcelona Football news Today, 02:48 VIDEO. Inter Miami lost to Atlanta without Messi Football news Yesterday, 17:08 Ferran Torres became the first player since Messi to score for Barça from a free kick Football news Yesterday, 16:59 Barcelona crushed Betis by scoring five goals
Sport Predictions
Football Today Millwall vs Leeds prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Bournemouth vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Heidenheim vs Werder Bremen prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Villarreal vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Marseille vs Toulouse prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on September 16, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Besiktas prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Olympique Lyonnais - Le Havre prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Roma vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction and betting tips on September 17, 2023